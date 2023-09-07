Watch CBS News
"Software malfunction" caused multiple emergency sirens on Wednesday, Hennepin County says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — County officials say an "apparent software malfunction" is the reason Twin Cities residents heard multiple emergency sirens on Wednesday.

Normally, the state tests its tornado sirens at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month. But many Minnesotans in Hennepin County reported hearing sirens again 45 minutes later.   

Hennepin County Emergency Management said a "malfunction on one of several siren control computers caused all 292 of Hennepin County's sirens to repeat the 1 p.m. successful siren test."

