Hennepin County looking into why emergency sirens went off multiple times Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you live in the Twin Cities, you may have heard emergency sirens go off more than once Wednesday. 

Normally, the state tests its tornado sirens at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month. But many Minnesotans in Hennepin County reported hearing sirens again 45 minutes later. 

According to Hennepin County Emergency Management, the agency is looking into why sirens sounded multiple times at 1:45 p.m., which was not intended. The agency added that there is no threat that currently exists.  

First published on September 6, 2023 / 3:28 PM

