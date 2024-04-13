Soaking in the last weekend of full Stone Arch Bridge access

Folks out enjoying the Stone Arch Bridge before it closes on Monday for construction

MINNEAPOLIS — You'd be hard-pressed to find a more scenic river crossing in the cities, to walk, bike or run, than the Stone Arch Bridge.

"I feel like it's very notable for our skyline," said Sydnney Islam from Minneapolis.

But that full bridge experience will soon be cut short, at least, temporarily.

"We heard it was closing. We had to get out here," said Nathan Benson from Minnetonka.

"Before it goes, we wanted to have a last little walk," said Islam.

The partial bridge closure begins Monday at 5 a.m., when the St. Anthony Main side closes. A year from now, the downtown side will close.

The bridge will remain accessible, from the downtown side this year, and the St. Anthony side a year from now, throughout construction, but you'll only be able to walk to the middle of the bridge, as crews repair and replace stone and mortar to help slow the bridge's deterioration, according to MnDOT.

It's the first time the bridge has undergone repairs in 30 years, back when it was converted from a railroad to pedestrian bridge.

"I think it's great that they're doing what they need to do on the bridge, but it will be a little bit sad," said Eleanor Triplett from Minneapolis.

"A lot of people are going to have to find a new way around the riverfront area," said Joe Grunnet from Edina.

While the bridge closure cuts off a key crossing point for many, people can use the Third Avenue Bridge in the meantime.

"I'm glad that restoration is being done because it is a staple of Minneapolis," said Benson.

MnDOT estimates the project's total cost at about $26 million, with construction set to wrap up spring 2026.