Snowy roads caused accidents, spinouts

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Saturday’s snow caused headaches for drivers
Saturday’s snow caused headaches for drivers 01:02

MINNEAPOLIS — The falling snow Saturday caused a headache for some drivers. Minnesota State Patrol is reporting that between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. there were 180 crashes on Minnesota highways. 

Thankfully, only about 20 of those crashes involved injuries and none of them were fatal. 

State Patrol is also saying that more than 80 cars spun off the roadways. There were also two jackknifed semi-trucks. 

It's important to remember to stay inside your car if you spinout or crash. It is also recommended that people keep a winter emergency kit in their cars. You can find a list of essential items here.

You can also check the Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 site for updates on road conditions. 

December 9, 2023

