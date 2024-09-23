Minnesota counties paying significantly more for snowplows due to supply chain issues

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — Snowplow season is still a couple of months away, but public works departments are planning now. In some cases, that means facing far more expensive bills for snowplows than they thought they'd be paying.

"Last winter was pretty mild and easy," said Matt Zinniel, Stearns County maintenance superintendent.

At Stearns County Public Works, early fall is the time to start thinking about the winter that lies ahead. Zinniel's job is to be ready for anything.

"We're prepared. We budget a year in advance. So, we are prepared for the events whether they come or they don't," said Zinniel.

But like many counties throughout the state, Stearns County is experiencing sticker shock when it comes to snowplow parts, like salt spreaders.

"The cost of each truck went up approximately $100,000. We are looking at a $300,000 increase between the three trucks, so that's almost the price of one truck," said Zinniel.

That means adjustments have to be made. Instead of buying four new trucks like they planned, they're opting to buy three. The surprisingly high costs are the result of supply chain issues during the pandemic. Zinniel says planning a budget a year in advance has its perks, but there's also risk — especially when prices for snowplow accessories and materials spike 60%.

"Small increases are normal and expected. How fast and how rapid the increases were, was what the big issue was," said Zinniel.

Stearns County is far from alone in this. In McLeod County, they are faced with paying about $250,000 more for new snowplows than they initially anticipated.

Zinniel said worker strikes at manufacturers led to delays and ultimately led to much higher costs. But he said they'll adjust accordingly. If it's another mild winter, no problem. But if it's snowy, the plow they had to pass on might be missed.

"We like our role, we like our purpose, that's why we are here. When we get mild winters, we are all kind of looking for an event," said Zinniel.