As snow descends on Halloween, trick-or-treaters embrace cold temps

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, the weather is a treat. For others, it's a cruel trick. But the falling snow is playing a tremendous role in Halloween celebrations.

"It's part of Minnesota. You just go with it," said Lydia Langfield from Rosemount.

Some families decided to pivot and head to the Mall of America, which hosted an indoor celebration.

"That's what it's all about — seeing the smiles on our guests' faces, our families' faces, that's what we do this for," said Chris Grap, with the Mall of America.

The flakes clearly didn't stop the fun but did send some commuters looking for a different type of treat with the state patrol reporting more than 200 crashes once the snow started.

"Two days ago, I was playing pickleball – now we've got snow," said Susan Hinderscheid.

For Rico Williams, Thursday's snowfall was no match for the Halloween blizzard of 1991.

"We woke up and couldn't even open the door because it was so much snow you remember that year," Williams said.

While the flakes didn't stop the candy grabbing, it slowed down commuters but sped up business at Turbo Tim's.

"We definitely see spikes in business and phone calls when snow does fall," said Taylor Besser, Turbo Tim's training manager.

Besser says the majority of calls were for tires and brake checks.

"It's good to have a pre-winter check-up on your car," Besser said. "We will test people's batteries and make sure belts aren't squeaky."

He wants people to know preparing can save you from slipping and sliding and save you money.