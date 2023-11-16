Watch CBS News
Smoke from hay fire in NW Minnesota expected to linger for several weeks

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say smoke from a hay fire may continue for the next several weeks — and may cause visibility issues in the area.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, a fire involving multiple hay piles was reported Wednesday shortly before 12:30 p.m. off of County Highway 9 in Cuba Township, just south of County Highway 14.

The Lake Park Fire Department was the first to respond, but was assisted by many more fire crews from several counties, including Becker, Clay and Ottertail.

Fire crews were on scene of the fire all day and through the night. On Thursday, the sheriff's office said fire crews had cleared the scene.

becker-county-smoke.jpg
A view of the scene Thursday morning.  KXJB

 Smoke will continue, however, and the sheriff's office says it may at times cause visibility issues for travelers.

"Please be cautious when traveling in this area," the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Todd Glander says several private contractors also provided equipment for fire containment and a nearby resident provided food for all assisting at the scene.   

