University of Minnesota launches state's first research center for cannabis

MINNEAPOLIS — A new research center at the University of Minnesota will be looking into the impact of adult-use cannabis legalization on the state.

On Thursday, the University of Minnesota School of Public Health announced the launch of the Cannabis Research Center. The bill that legalized cannabis for adults included a $2.5 million annual appropriation from cannabis sales tax to establish the CRC.

Lack of cannabis research was one of the main concerns of bill opponents and the CRC is an effort to get a better understanding of the impacts of cannabis.

"CRC will fill this gap in Minnesota's public health infrastructure by collaborating with organizations, agencies and people in the state on research to advance our understanding of the health effects of cannabis, including its impact on underage users and how it interacts with related substances, such as opioids and alcohol," a release from the university said.

The CRC will also research how cannabis legalization affects public safety and health equity.

School of Public Health Professor Traci Toomey will be the CRC's inaugural director.

"We're extremely grateful to the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Walz for their leadership and support in creating Minnesota's first-ever research center focused on cannabis here at the School of Public Health," said Toomey. "I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Cannabis Research Center and, alongside my colleagues at the School of Public Health, to conduct innovative research on the health effects of adult-use cannabis legalization on people and communities across the state, including prevention and treatment of substance use disorders, equity issues, education and decriminalization."

The university listed the CRC's core principles:



Leading the scientific community in cannabis research.

Upholding antiracist principles by prioritizing questions related to equity and incorporating antiracist practices into collaborations, research questions and methods, interpretations and communications.

Maximizing health benefits and minimizing health problems related to cannabis by addressing timely questions now and into the future.

Being a trusted source of information about cannabis research for individuals, communities and organizations.



Among the CRC's first priorities include establishing its staff, creating an executive committee to guide the center's strategy and identifying partners in Minnesota to help advance the center's work.

RELATED: Minnesota's new THC regulations: What enforcement is doing and common issues



"We will work collaboratively with state and local agencies and community-based organizations to explore and identify the initial research priorities related to cannabis use in Minnesota," Timothy Beebe, the School of Public Health's interim dean, said. "I am confident that, under Dr. Toomey's leadership, the CRC will provide the data and evidence our policymakers need to make informed decisions about cannabis to prevent inequity and adverse health impacts throughout Minnesota.

Cannabis first became legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1. While some tribal nations have since opened up dispensaries, the state projects legal retail sales won't begin until early 2025 when a licensing and regulatory system is created.