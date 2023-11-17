Floatplane pilot makes precautionary landing south of Twin Cities after engine misfires

EDEN PRARIE, Minn. — A pilot of a floatplane needed to make a precautionary landing on a river south of the Twin Cities Friday morning.

According to tracking service FlightAware, the pilot took off from Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie at 10:23 a.m. traveling eastbound. Less than 10 minutes later, the pilot later reversed course and landed in the Minnesota River near Burnsville.

WCCO spoke with the pilot, who says he made the landing out of precaution due to the engine misfiring. He says he's not injured and the plane is not damaged.

Sky4 aerial footage of the plane on the Minnesota River. WCCO

In March, three people in a plane survived a crash near the airport. Police said the plane was fully engulfed in flames and the three occupants were transported to the hospital with no apparent life-threatening injuries.

