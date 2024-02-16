Skiers invade the Twin Cities for Saturdays sold out Loppet Cup

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's been a while since we've felt the bitter cold and it showed up just in time for a world-class ski event.

The wind will pack a punch on Saturday as thousands of people head outside for the Loppet Cup. After a tough winter season, the stage is set, the excitement is building, and the final touches are underway.

"There's snow, there's sun, there's athletes from all over the world," said Claire Wilson, executive director of the Loppet Foundation.

Behind the fresh blanket of snow, spectators will have to weather the cold for some world-class competition.

Ken Butcher and his daughter traveled from Vermont and Colorado to watch the world's best hit the trials. We caught up with them as they looked for the best spot to watch the competition.

"The level of skiing is something you don't see here very often," said Butcher.

Claire Wilson with the Loppet Foundation says dressing warmly is imperative due to almost no warming spaces.

"Come prepared," Wilson said. "Hats, gloves, layers, bring water, bring snacks. We want everyone to come prepared to have a wonderful adventure."

James Symanski is thrilled to see his hometown host an international event.

"It's going to be super cool to see them take the same turns and everything I've done myself," Symanski smiled.

The races kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. All tickets are sold out.