Minnesota hosts first World Cup on U.S. soil in more than two decades

MINNEAPOLIS — Lots of excitement as the final touches are being put in place for this weekend's World Cup.

That snow we got earlier this week definitely helped, as it helped skiers prepare for the first World Cup held on U.S. soil in more than two decades.

"I just wouldn't shut up about it. More or less, I just became a REAL pest," said Minnesota native and champion skier, Jessie Diggins.

That's how Diggins described her YEARS long journey to bring a World Cup cross country skiing event to Minnesota.

"It's been a long time and this is something I've wanted to do forever, for me and for this team but also for all the families who are finally going to get a chance to see these World Cups," said Diggins.

"I honestly have not done a race where there's this many people cheering for me and know who I am and stuff, so I'm excited to see what that's like," said fellow skier, Rosie Brennan.

Originally planned for 2020 and cancelled due to the pandemic, this year's second attempt faced a lack of fresh powder on the trail until just two days ago.

"We're so happy that we got the snow, we're so lucky, we're so grateful and we're so grateful to all the people at the Loppet cause they were ready to make this race happen with or without that little snowstorm," said Diggins.

"This one definitely doesn't have the longest or steepest hills of the courses that we often ski in Europe but that also means there's no rest so it makes it very challenging in a different way," said Brennan.

Diggins knows all eyes are on her as the hometown hero.

She says her focus though is enjoying the moment while it lasts.

"Of course, sometimes that makes you feel like, 'oh I have to win cause everyone's here watching me,' but I don't," said Diggins. "I just have to go out there and race my heart out and that's what I'm going to do. However the results stack up, I'm just going to go out there and have fun."

If you want to get in on some of that fun out here this weekend, hopefully you already have your tickets ready to go.

Otherwise, you'll have to watch from home as the event has completely sold out. However, World Cup organizers hope it won't be another 20 years before they're back again.