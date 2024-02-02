Skiers and snowboarders rejoice as the Loppet Cup gets the green light

The Loppet Cup is just around the corner, ski trails passed inspection

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite the weirdly warm winter, a world-class ski event just got the green light.

Friday, the trails passed the inspection by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, meaning The Loppet Cup will still be happening.

Organizers are struggling to maintain what little man-made snow they have left at Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

But now they think they'll have to keep the public off these public trails in order to to get to the big day.

"For the next two weeks we're just going to ask and encourage people to stay off trails as much as possible," said Claire Wilson, The Loppet Foundation Executive Director.

Wilson says she's hopeful this will preserve the trails they have ahead of the World Cup taking place over President's Day weekend.

In just two weeks, more than 30,000 spectators and the world's best cross-country skiers will descend onto these trails to race on American soil for the first time in two decades.

"We are just doing everything we can to preserve the trail we have and supplement where necessary," Wilson said.

That includes covering portions of the trail with concrete blankets, hauling in snow from Highland Ski Jump and modifying this weekend's City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival.

"We have lots of snow stockpiled we will keep it close, safe and spread it out as necessary," said Wilson.

Zach Nelson is competing this weekend and says he recently learned about the shortened course to maintain the trails.

"It's disappointing that they have to close the trails down, but I think it's what they've got to do in order to get the best conditions," said Nelson.

With highs that could hit the 50s and rain in the forecast, Wilson says tough decisions must be made.

"We may be looking to say, Hey Minneapolis let's stay off this little ribbon of snow and keep it safe for our World Cup races," Wilson said.

This event will be a big homecoming for Minnesota's own Jessie Diggins, who has won 18 world cups.

She's hoping to win number 19 in Minneapolis with races beginning on Saturday, February 17th.