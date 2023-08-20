Watch CBS News
Sinkhole in Uptown Minneapolis filled, 4 months after its appearance

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large sinkhole in Uptown Minneapolis is filled, four months after first appearing following the rupture of a sewer main.

The sinkhole appeared in early April near the intersection of West 27th Street and Girard Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. On Sunday, a WCCO producer confirmed it had been filled.

The ditch was about 7 feet deep on first appearance.

Note: The video above originally aired April 10, 2023.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 1:09 PM

