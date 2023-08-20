Sinkhole in Uptown Minneapolis filled, 4 months after its appearance
MINNEAPOLIS -- A large sinkhole in Uptown Minneapolis is filled, four months after first appearing following the rupture of a sewer main.
The sinkhole appeared in early April near the intersection of West 27th Street and Girard Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. On Sunday, a WCCO producer confirmed it had been filled.
The ditch was about 7 feet deep on first appearance.
Note: The video above originally aired April 10, 2023.
