How to get notified about Minnesota school closings through WCCO

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO weather alerts will help keep you in the loop when the weather takes a turn, with information regarding school closings.

The process to register for WCCO alerts is as easy as one, two, three: 

1.) Follow this link

2.) Type in your email address.

3.) Click "subscribe."  

And that's it! Now you'll have access to important information as we approach another winter in Minnesota. 

Information about school closings can also be accessed by visiting WCCO's Minnesota School Closings & Delays page

Live weather radar is also available on WCCO's homepage. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

