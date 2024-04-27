Showers exit to the north, but more rain returns to Twin Cities on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — The first of two storms for the weekend is making its way out of the metro area on Saturday morning.

The storm is heading north, and the Twin Cities will be dry for most of the day. There will be a slight peek of sun later in the day and temps will reach the mid-60s.

The second storm arrives on Sunday morning, bringing additional rain and wind throughout the day. WCCO Next Weather Meteorologists say that it'll bring about 1 inch of rain.

The widespread severe weather threat remains low, as stronger storms will stay to the south.

Next week, temps will be in the 50s through Monday, but closer to 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday.