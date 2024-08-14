Showers and storms roll into Twin Cities by early Wednesday evening

MINNEAPOLIS — The next wave of energy shows up in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, bringing some storms along for the ride.

The forecast high is 79 degrees. Expect it to be dry until the afternoon, with showers projected to move in between dinner to just after sunset. Some may arrive as early as the evening commute.

WCCO

Rain and storms continue overnight on Thursday. There will be some dry time, but the threat of rain exists all day. Highs will retreat to the mid-70s.

A few showers may show up on Friday to finish the week. It won't be that active, but there is enough to work with for a scattered shower.

How about another dry weekend? Expect both days to bring out the sun with temperatures back to the lower 80s.