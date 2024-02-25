Shots fired on U of M campus Saturday night, but none injured

MINNEAPOLIS — Police at the University of Minnesota say no one was injured when shots were fired on campus Saturday night.

The university's police department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of University Avenue Southeast. No one was hit and there was no property damage.

Two males in dark clothing were seen running from the area, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

