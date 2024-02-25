Watch CBS News
Crime

Shots fired on U of M campus Saturday night, but none injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 25, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 25, 2024 01:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Police at the University of Minnesota say no one was injured when shots were fired on campus Saturday night.

The university's police department said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of University Avenue Southeast. No one was hit and there was no property damage. 

Two males in dark clothing were seen running from the area, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

READ MORE: St. Paul police hear possible gunshot while transporting suspect, incident under investigation

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 3:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.