Developing: Incident unfolding at the Ramsey County Jail

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police were involved in an incident at the Ramsey County Jail Friday night.

Police were transporting a man and brought him to the Ramsey County Jail's sally port -- transfer area -- to book him into jail. He was handcuffed at the time.

While trying to remove him from a car, police thought they heard a gunshot. SWAT was called to the scene and precautions were taken.

Gas was deployed during the incident to get the man out of the car.

Nobody was injured during the situation.

St. Paul Police will be releasing more information.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.