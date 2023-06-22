Shots fired during domestic incident in Brooklyn Center; none injured, no arrests
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Center said they heard gunfire while responding to a domestic incident overnight, but no one was injured and no suspects were arrested.
Brooklyn Center officers were at the scene near 68th Avenue North and Grimes Place when they heard gunshots, which prompted Brooklyn Park officers to also respond, per that city's police department.
Police said a black Dodge Charger sped from the scene. Officers from both departments searched the area, but found no suspects.
The incident is being investigated.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
