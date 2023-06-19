Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Center police investigate deadly shooting of Jorell Coppage near Minneapolis border

By WCCO Staff

UPDATE: The victim has been identified by authorities. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Brooklyn Center police are investigating a deadly shooting near the city's border with Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting was reported Sunday at about 4 p.m. on the 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the victim was driven to North Memorial Health, where he died from his injuries.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Wednesday as 35-year-old Jorell Jovon Coppage. His official cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police don't believe this was a random shooting, and no one is in custody.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 10:38 PM

