Shooting suspect escapes standoff in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a shooting suspect escaped a standoff in St. Paul Monday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers tracked a shooting suspect to a residence on the 1900 block of Glenride Avenue just before 4 p.m.

WCCO

After an hourslong standoff, they couldn't find the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun on rooftop, prompting standoff in south Minneapolis