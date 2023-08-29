Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting suspect escapes standoff in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Shooting suspect escapes standoff in St. Paul
Shooting suspect escapes standoff in St. Paul 00:21

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a shooting suspect escaped a standoff in St. Paul Monday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers tracked a shooting suspect to a residence on the 1900 block of Glenride Avenue just before 4 p.m.

6a-vo-stp-standoff-wcco3xyh.jpg
WCCO

After an hourslong standoff, they couldn't find the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun on rooftop, prompting standoff in south Minneapolis

First published on August 29, 2023 / 5:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.