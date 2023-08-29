Shooting suspect escapes standoff in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say a shooting suspect escaped a standoff in St. Paul Monday night.
The St. Paul Police Department said officers tracked a shooting suspect to a residence on the 1900 block of Glenride Avenue just before 4 p.m.
After an hourslong standoff, they couldn't find the shooter.
The investigation is ongoing.
