Man arrested after allegedly firing gun on rooftop, prompting standoff in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was arrested Saturday night after a standoff that began with the man firing a gun on the roof of a duplex.

After 911 callers reported gunfire, officers responded to the 3200 block of 18th Avenue South around 7:45 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The man who was allegedly firing the gun went back into the duplex before officers arrived.

"Officers established a perimeter to monitor the activity in the residence while calling in crisis negotiators and other special operations personnel and equipment," the department said.

After about an hour, the man exited the duplex and tried to run from police. He was caught and arrested, police said, then taken to Hennepin Healthcare before being transported to jail.

Police said "preliminary information" indicated a woman and a child were inside the residence with the man, but after the arrest, no other people were found inside the duplex.

Police recovered a gun and ammunition from the scene.