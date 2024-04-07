Shooting investigations in Golden Valley, Brooklyn Park may be related, police say

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park and Golden Valley are investigating shootings they believe may be related on Sunday.

In Golden Valley, police found a male shooting victim near the area of Lions Park around 4 a.m. Police did not give an age for the victim. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Around the same time in Brooklyn Park, police responded to Regent Avenue North and Brookdale Drive North on a report of someone who was shot in the leg. According to that city's police department, a friend was driving the victim after they were shot. Their injuries are survivable, police said.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said authorities believe the two shootings were connected, and Brooklyn Park police concurred. Both Green and the Brooklyn Park Police Department said those involved have not been cooperative in the investigation.

The two locations are about 10 miles apart.