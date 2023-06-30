Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 20, pleads guilty to carjacking spree targeting rideshare drivers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty in connection to a string of armed carjackings involving rideshare drivers, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Friday.

Court documents say Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young, 20, along with others, engaged in a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers during the fall of 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota, Childs-Young and his co-conspirators would target Lyft and Uber drivers, luring the victims to particular locations. Once the victim arrived, Saffold and others would brandish firearms and force the victim to give them their phones, along with the password.

The suspects would then transfer money via mobile applications from the accounts of the victims to themselves.

After the funds were transferred, the victim's vehicle would be taken at gunpoint. Members struck, pistol whipped and threatened to kill the victims to intimate and force compliance, court documents state.

Childs-Young pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to use, carry and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence.

He will be sentenced at a later, undetermined time.

Childs-Youngs' co-defendants also pleaded guilty in court recently.

Javeyon Demario Tate, 22, pleaded guilty on June 15 to one count of conspiracy to use, carry and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence.

In October last year, William Saffold, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use, carry and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer.