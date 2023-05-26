Watch CBS News
Sheriff's office: "Everything indicates" body recovered in St. Croix river is missing man who fell from Taylors Falls cliff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office confirm they were called out to the St. Croix River in the Taylors Falls area on Friday on a report of a body found in the river.

They said "everything indicates" that the body is 18-year-old DAndrea Sanvig of Luck, Wisconsin, who fell into Taylors Falls in April after he "lost his footing."

However, due to decomposition, deputies were not able to definitively identify the body, and will need to get an official report from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

They added that there have been no other incidents that would lead to them looking for anyone else in the river.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:03 PM

