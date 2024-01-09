Watch CBS News
Crime

Sheriff: Suspect shot by law enforcement in Polk County, condition unknown

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 9, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 9, 2024 02:23

RHINEHART TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to help investigate after a suspect was shot by law enforcement in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Tuesday while authorities were attempting to arrest someone at a Rhinehart Township residence.

Officials say that the suspect exited the residence at one point and was then followed inside by officers. Shortly after, the suspect was shot by law enforcement. Further details have not been released on how many officers were involved and what happened leading up to the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Motive still unclear in Cloquet shooting that left suspect, 2 others dead

The suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The agencies involved in the execution of the arrest warrant were the sheriff's office, the East Grand Forks Police Department and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.

The Minnesota BCA will assist the sheriff's office in investigating the shooting.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 2:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.