Sheriff: Suspect shot by law enforcement in Polk County, condition unknown

RHINEHART TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to help investigate after a suspect was shot by law enforcement in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Tuesday while authorities were attempting to arrest someone at a Rhinehart Township residence.

Officials say that the suspect exited the residence at one point and was then followed inside by officers. Shortly after, the suspect was shot by law enforcement. Further details have not been released on how many officers were involved and what happened leading up to the shooting.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where their condition is unknown.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The agencies involved in the execution of the arrest warrant were the sheriff's office, the East Grand Forks Police Department and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force.

The Minnesota BCA will assist the sheriff's office in investigating the shooting.