Sheriff: Man shoots father in arm in Eagle Lake

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a man was detained Monday after allegedly shooting his father in the arm.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to County Manor in Eagle Lake around 4:20 p.m. after the man called 911 and admitted to shooting his father.

The 59-year-old father was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

"The victim's son has been detained pending further investigation," the sheriff's office said. "There is no threat to the public as a result of this incident."

Authorities said more information on the shooting would be released Tuesday.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 6:02 AM CST

