Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Man rescued after falling into Mississippi River from cliff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 19, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 19, 2024 02:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul say a man suffered injuries Tuesday after he fell from a cliff into the Mississippi River.

Deputies with the Ramsey County Water Patrol Unit responded to the incident around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man had fallen from a cliff in the area of Randolph Avenue and Great River Road.

MORE NEWS: St. Paul city leaders advocate for new legislation to help curb copper thefts

A deputy brought the man to the University of Minnesota boat launch, where he was then transported to the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the RCSO said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department assisted in the rescue.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 10:40 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.