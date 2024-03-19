Sheriff: Man rescued after falling into Mississippi River from cliff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul say a man suffered injuries Tuesday after he fell from a cliff into the Mississippi River.

Deputies with the Ramsey County Water Patrol Unit responded to the incident around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man had fallen from a cliff in the area of Randolph Avenue and Great River Road.

A deputy brought the man to the University of Minnesota boat launch, where he was then transported to the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the RCSO said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department assisted in the rescue.