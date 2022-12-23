Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

Body found in Elko New Market near interstate ramp

Body found in Elko New Market near interstate ramp

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.

Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.