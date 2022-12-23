Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Body found in Elko New Market near interstate ramp
Body found in Elko New Market near interstate ramp 00:51

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.

Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. 

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.