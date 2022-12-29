Alexander Stenberg, found dead off I-35 exit ramp in Elko New Market, died from extreme cold

Body found in Elko New Market near interstate ramp

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Authorities believe extreme cold killed a man who was found dead last week on an exit ramp in southern Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the body of 34-year-old Alexander Stenberg, of Bloomington, was discovered Friday morning off of Interstate 35 in Elko New Market.

Investigators think he stole a van that deputies found earlier in a nearby ditch, and started walking.

Temperatures that morning were in the single digits below zero, but felt more like the minus-20s due to the wind chill.