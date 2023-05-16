Sheriff: 16-year-old student threatened to stab classmate in Watertown, knife recovered

WATERTOWN, Minn. -- Officials in Carver County say a 16-year-old student is in custody after he threatened to stab a classmate on Monday.

According to the county sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Watertown Mayer High School in Watertown. Deputies responded to the report of threats of violence.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by school staff that a 16-year-old male student threatened to stab another classmate, a 16-year-old boy. School staff isolated the student and recovered a knife prior to deputies arriving, officials said.

Officials say the student admitted to making the threat and was arrested. He was then taken to the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center where he remains in custody on pending charges related to threats of violence, officials said Tuesday.

"Threats of this nature are taken seriously. The Carver County Sheriff's Office thoroughly investigates these types of incidents and will pursue prosecution of anyone found to have criminal involvement," Sheriff Jason Kamerud said.

An investigation is ongoing.