Allegedly intoxicated driver hits vehicle carrying high school girls golf team in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- Police say a driver who was allegedly under the influence hit a vehicle carrying six members of a high school girls golf team in the north metro Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 122nd and Lexington avenues just before 9 a.m., per the Blaine Police Department. The girls were on their way to a golf meet.

A parent was driving six members of the Centennial High School girls golf team when another driver, a 43-year-old woman in an SUV, hit them. The car carrying the girls flipped, police said.

READ MORE: Video: Pickup truck rolls off I-694 overpass, plunges down to Highway 10

The woman was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription narcotics, per police.

The six girls had minor injuries, and one was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Centennial School District gave WCCO the following statement: "Earlier today, our Varsity Girls Golf Team was involved in a car accident while en route to a golf tournament. Our thoughts go out to the students and adults involved in today's accident. Our focus is on supporting our student athletes and families for their well-being."