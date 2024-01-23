Sheriff: 1 found dead in western Wisconsin, person of interest taken into custody

4 things to know from Jan. 23, 2024

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — Officials in western Wisconsin say a person of interest was taken into custody in connection to a suspicious death.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a deceased person was discovered Monday evening during a welfare check in Farmington, which is in the southwestern region of the county.

"The residence was secured, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Mobile Crime Lab responded to assist in processing this residence as a crime scene," the sheriff's office said.

A person of interest was later taken into custody.

Officials say there is no active threat to the community and the investigation remains active.

The identities of the deceased victim and person of interest are expected to be released at a later time.