Shelter-in-place alert lifted in Winona; Search for assault suspect underway

WINONA, Minn. — Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place warning issued for the west side of Winona late Monday evening.

Winona County Emergency Management asked people living between Vila and Pelzer streets to seek shelter in a basement or interior room. The alert was issued around 6:30 p.m. and lifted around 8 p.m.

Winona police say they are looking for a 25-year-old man wanted in connection to an assault that took place in the area of Fifth and Junction streets. He was last seen fleeing south from the area on foot around 5:20 p.m.

Police describe the man as 6'2" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing ripped black jeans and a bright-colored shirt. He also has a facial piercing, police say.

Anyone who sees the suspect is advised not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

There will continue to be a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.