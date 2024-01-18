Shakopee girls hockey team honors Mikayla McCarvel in first game since her death

Shakopee teen killed in crash honored at hockey game

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Hearts are heavy in Minnesota's hockey community as it mourns the loss of a promising student-athlete.

Police say another car hit the car Mikayla McCarvel was riding in with her friends the day after Christmas. After weeks of fighting, the 18-year-old died Tuesday in the hospital.

READ MORE: Mikayla McCarvel, Shakopee Sabers hockey star, dies weeks after crash

Just two days later, her teammates laced up for their first game since losing her.

Mikayla McCarvel Shakopee Girls High School Hockey - Center Ice Club

Thursday, inside a packed Shakopee ice arena, the moment of silence to honor 18-year-old Mikayla McCarvel, spoke volumes.

Many students wiped away tears and hugged one another.

Lily Scheutz, is another teen who was in the car with McCarvel that day, she shared an emotional message at the game.

"She touched so many people with her big smile and heart," Scheutz said. "Mikayla will always be part of us, forever, in our hearts."

The promising student-athlete was involved in 4-H, soccer, hockey and was a member of the band.

A few of her bandmates performed on the ice for their friend.

Thursday night's game was for #15 a teammate who's missed by many.

The Shakopee Youth Hockey Association plans to discuss creating a scholarship in Mikayla's honor.