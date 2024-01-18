Mikayla McCarvel, Shakopee Sabers hockey star, dies weeks after crash

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Shakopee is mourning the loss of a young student-athlete who died from her injuries following a car crash the day after Christmas.

Mikayla McCarvel passed away Tuesday at HCMC, according to her family's CaringBridge page, weeks after the crash on Dec. 26, 2023.

"God has much bigger plans for our beautiful angel. Selfless above all, she was able to grant several prayers of other families who were waiting ever so patiently on a donor registry," wrote her father, Dan McCarvel, in a CaringBridge post. "When I helped her fill out her driver's license form, checking that box wasn't even a question for her and we are humbled to honor her wishes."

With heavy hearts and profound sadness we share that our teammate, Mikayla McCarvel, passed away last night. Please keep her family, friends, teammates, coaches and all that knew her in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/ehoVhlQJQX — Shakopee HS Girls Hockey - Center Ice Club (@SabersCIC) January 17, 2024

McCarvel was a senior forward on the Sabers girls hockey team. Teammate Lily Schuetz was also involved in the crash and survived, according to the team's Instagram account.

Shakopee Public Schools took to social media Wednesday to alert district families to the devastating news.

"We are extremely saddened by this loss and will make every effort to support our school community during this difficult time," district officials wrote on Facebook.

McCarvel will be honored with a moment of silence before Thursday night's Sabers girls hockey home game against the Eastview Lightning.