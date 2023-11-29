Sever's Holiday Light Show returns to Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A holiday tradition is once again shining brightly in Shakopee.

Sever's Holiday Lights is back on display now through Dec. 31.

The drive-thru spectacle includes more than 2.5 million twinkling lights synchronized to festive holiday tunes. Motorists can navigate the half-mile course as many times as they'd like with a ticket.

The event is open seven days a week. While weekends and holidays can be crowded, organizers say Monday through Thursday is the least busy time.

Tickets must be purchased online before visiting. For more information on Sever's Holiday Lights display, click here.