Sever's Holiday Light Show returns to Shakopee

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Sever's Holiday Light Show opens in Shakopee
Sever's Holiday Light Show opens in Shakopee 03:20

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A holiday tradition is once again shining brightly in Shakopee.

Sever's Holiday Lights is back on display now through Dec. 31.

The drive-thru spectacle includes more than 2.5 million twinkling lights synchronized to festive holiday tunes. Motorists can navigate the half-mile course as many times as they'd like with a ticket.

snapshot-8.jpg
WCCO

The event is open seven days a week. While weekends and holidays can be crowded, organizers say Monday through Thursday is the least busy time.

Tickets must be purchased online before visiting. For more information on Sever's Holiday Lights display, click here

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 8:46 AM CST

