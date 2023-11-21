Watch CBS News
Local News

Anoka County Fair cancels this year's Holiday in Lights event, citing lack of volunteers

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Nov. 21, 2023
Morning headlines from Nov. 21, 2023 03:32

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — Organizers of the Anoka County Fair say this year's Holiday in Lights event has been canceled.

On Tuesday, the fair cited a lack of volunteers for the "unfortunate cancellation of the beloved" tradition in the city.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who have been the backbone of Holiday In Lights over the years. Their commitment and enthusiasm have made the event possible, and a beloved tradition for our community," Michaela Liebl, fair manager at the Anoka County Fairgrounds, said.

Liebl says the tradition will missed, but organizers hope to bring a holiday event back in the future.

The next big event for the fairgrounds is the Springtime & Sunshine Festival on May 10-12.  

The fairgrounds is located at 3200 St. Francis Blvd in Anoka. 

Cole Premo
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 1:19 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.