Anoka County Fair cancels this year's Holiday in Lights event, citing lack of volunteers

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — Organizers of the Anoka County Fair say this year's Holiday in Lights event has been canceled.

On Tuesday, the fair cited a lack of volunteers for the "unfortunate cancellation of the beloved" tradition in the city.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers who have been the backbone of Holiday In Lights over the years. Their commitment and enthusiasm have made the event possible, and a beloved tradition for our community," Michaela Liebl, fair manager at the Anoka County Fairgrounds, said.

Liebl says the tradition will missed, but organizers hope to bring a holiday event back in the future.

The next big event for the fairgrounds is the Springtime & Sunshine Festival on May 10-12.

The fairgrounds is located at 3200 St. Francis Blvd in Anoka.