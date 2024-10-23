Watch CBS News
Several tents destroyed in St. Paul encampment fire, no injuries reported

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. —  A fire at a St. Paul homeless encampment destroyed at least six tents Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire occurred at an encampment located behind the Union Gospel Mission at the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary, which is just east of downtown. 

Officials say firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire quickly. 

No injuries have been reported and officials say the nearby railroad tracks were not impacted. 

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

