Watch CBS News
Local News

Several airlines waive change fees as winter storm, holiday travel set to collide

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Several airlines waive change fees as winter storm, holiday travel set to collide
Several airlines waive change fees as winter storm, holiday travel set to collide 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS – Some people with big holiday travel plans either rushed to re-adjust ahead of this week's snow or they're rolling the dice.

The ones who got out Tuesday felt fortunate for booking their flights when they did.

"We see a big storm coming, negative degrees, 6 inches of snow, so I'm excited to get out of here for sure," said Marcus Clark from Stillwater, who was traveling to San Antonio with his wife and three daughters.

MORESnow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays

Kevin O'Connor from Hayward, Wisconsin paid a steep price to fly in before the snow.

"I got the last flight on Delta today from Milwaukee. One way was $1,600 because I needed to get back," O'Connor said.

American, Delta, Southwest, Sun Country and United are among the airlines waiving change fees because of this storm, but there were no seats left for O'Connor that way.  

10p-pkg-weather-travel-wcco2j8r.jpg
CBS

"What do you do? Do you want to be with your family?" he said. "It comes down to that, which is unfortunate."

Despite the weather warnings in place, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still treating this week as peak travel time.

"We'll have extra staff on hand in our lobbies, at our checkpoints, at the checking counters, again waiting for what should be a very busy couple days," said Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

More than 30,000 passengers are expected at the airport on Thursday and Friday, but with the weather, Lea says those crowds could shift to the weekend.

"Keep in contact with your airline ... and make sure that you be prepared to be flexible," he said.

Airport officials say it's a good idea to check your email or your airline app before going to the airport, so you're not stranded there if your flight is canceled.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 9:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.