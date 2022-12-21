Several airlines waive change fees as winter storm, holiday travel set to collide

MINNEAPOLIS – Some people with big holiday travel plans either rushed to re-adjust ahead of this week's snow or they're rolling the dice.

The ones who got out Tuesday felt fortunate for booking their flights when they did.

"We see a big storm coming, negative degrees, 6 inches of snow, so I'm excited to get out of here for sure," said Marcus Clark from Stillwater, who was traveling to San Antonio with his wife and three daughters.

MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays

Kevin O'Connor from Hayward, Wisconsin paid a steep price to fly in before the snow.

"I got the last flight on Delta today from Milwaukee. One way was $1,600 because I needed to get back," O'Connor said.

American, Delta, Southwest, Sun Country and United are among the airlines waiving change fees because of this storm, but there were no seats left for O'Connor that way.

CBS

"What do you do? Do you want to be with your family?" he said. "It comes down to that, which is unfortunate."

Despite the weather warnings in place, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is still treating this week as peak travel time.

"We'll have extra staff on hand in our lobbies, at our checkpoints, at the checking counters, again waiting for what should be a very busy couple days," said Jeff Lea with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

More than 30,000 passengers are expected at the airport on Thursday and Friday, but with the weather, Lea says those crowds could shift to the weekend.

"Keep in contact with your airline ... and make sure that you be prepared to be flexible," he said.

Airport officials say it's a good idea to check your email or your airline app before going to the airport, so you're not stranded there if your flight is canceled.