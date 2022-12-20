NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, potential blizzard conditions before Christmas

NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous cold, potential blizzard conditions before Christmasget the free app
NEXT Weather Alert factors:
- Plowable snow Wednesday
- Blowing snow Thursday
- Dangerously cold wind chills until Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- For many, the timing of this NEXT Weather Alert couldn't be worse. Just as many are preparing to travel to see family during the holidays, the National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous winter weather.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NWS in Minneapolis-St. Paul issued dozens of winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings as the state for the next few days -- prime Christmas travel days. The NWS warns those in affected areas to reconsider your immediate travel plans now.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Hennepin and Ramsey counties are under winter storm warnings. The National Weather Service reports:
Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
On Thursday, the snow should be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.
Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of 30 to 45 below zero.
Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.