Minneapolis man sentenced to nearly 6 months in jail for shooting teen who allegedly damaged his car

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 36-year-old Minneapolis man to just under six months in jail in the shooting of a teen boy who allegedly threw a rock through his car window.

Ali Abdirashid Jama will serve 180 days in jail for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Hennepin County court documents. Jama received credit for four days of time served in jail toward his sentence.

Jama received a downward departure because he is "particularly amenable to probation" and "shows remorse/accepts responsibility," court documents state.

On the morning of Jan. 28, Jama and another man saw a 16-year-old boy throw a rock through Jama's car window and walk away in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. The two men then got into Jama's car and followed the boy. When they caught up to him, Jama exited the vehicle and fought with the boy before shooting him.

Charges say Jama admitted that he shot the boy and confirmed that the victim did not say anything that would indicate he had a weapon.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his back and his stomach.

Following his time in jail, Jama will serve three years of probation.

