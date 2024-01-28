Watch CBS News
Teen boy hurt in shooting in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenage boy was injured by gunfire in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of south Minneapolis early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on the 1800 block of Fifth Street South around 12:45 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. They found a 16-year-old boy with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

7b71c32eb3412b5a61029771341c84fc.jpg
WCCO

Police arrested a suspect. 

The shooting followed a fight, police said. The entire incident is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 10:58 AM CST

