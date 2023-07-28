Senate passes bill securing C-130 planes for Air Force

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday evening to secure additional C-130 aircraft for the Air Force.

There was concern that funding for the planes could be cut.

The C-130 planes are involved in a lot of critical missions at home and overseas. They're important for delivering supplies into hostile areas or national disaster areas.

At her press conference Friday morning with the National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar talked about bipartisan support for the bill; it passed by a vote 86 to 11 in the Senate Thursday night.

Guard members say the planes have played a crucial role in Afghanistan and other countries. Klobuchar's amendment is part of the National Defense Authorization Act, meaning the military would carry at least 271 of these planes in their fleet.

The C-130 aircraft are used in bad weather and over rough terrain, and they've played an important role in war time, though they aren't considered combat planes.