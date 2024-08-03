Sen. Sanders campaigning in Minnesota for Rep. Ilhan Omar and Vice President Kamala Harris

Sen. Bernie Sanders makes a stop in Minnesota to campaign for Vice President Harris and Rep. Ilhan O

MINNEAPOLIS — Senator Bernie Sanders is traveling the country campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and progressive candidates.

Friday night, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to an overflow crowd at Minnesota State University Mankato. Saturday Morning, Sanders was at rally for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis.

"I think it's going to be a tough race, I think it's going to be close but I think she has an excellent chance to win," said Sanders.

Sanders is also campaigning for progressive candidates around the country — including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

"She is not only someone who has and will take on enormously powerful special interests, she is one of the toughest people I know."

Omar faces a rematch of the 2022 August primary which she almost lost to former Minneapolis City Council Member, Don Samuels. This year, it's an Omar Samuels rematch. Omar says that last time she underestimated Samuels and that she is not doing that this year.

"We are organizing to make sure that we have victory on the August 13, but not just a victory but that we have a win with a mandate," said Rep. Ilhan Omar.