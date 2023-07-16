Afghanistan war veteran has priceless mementos stolen on wedding day

MINNEAPOLIS -- An Afghanistan war veteran needs your help after being hit by a car thief on his wedding day.

The Lyndale Park Peace Garden, near Lake Harriet, is a popular spot for weddings. It's where Liz Walla and her now husband Aaron Walla had their ceremony on Friday afternoon.

"A little nervous about parking there again, no joke," said Liz Walla.

It was at their ceremony they said someone broke into their vehicle and stole several bags, like the bride's purse.

"It's out in the open. You wouldn't think necessarily that it would be at risk here," said Aaron Walla, pointing out the spot he parked at in the nearby lot.

Someone later charged $4,000 dollars to Liz Walla's cards, but something else that you can't put a price on was also taken: Aaron Walla's military backpack.

"There were a lot of sentimental things in the bag," he said.

He served from 2003 to 2012 and was deployed to both Afghanistan and the Philippines. He was in both airborne infantry and later worked as a special operations combat medic. He received the backpack in 2008.

Attached to the top of the pack were dog tags of friends and family he has lost over the years.

"Two of them belonged to my grandparents and one belonged to a friend of mine named Riley Stephens," he said. "He was killed in Afghanistan in 2012."

Also memorialized on that backpack was Noah Hales, who died after the Afghanistan War following a battle with PTSD, and another friend, Marc Small.

"He was my first friend who passed away in the war," Aaron Walla said.

Liz Walla went to Nextdoor for help.

"We've had an outpour of people responding and supporting and like hey we'll take a look around the lake," she said.

Thanks to a tip, the couple found shoes stolen from their vehicle in Fridley near 61st Avenue and University. Now the Wallas are hoping someone with a keen eye, spots Aaron Walla's priceless memento of those he loved and lost.

"Sentimental things, you know, you just can't replace that," said Liz Walla.

The missing bag can be further identified thanks to a patch that says, "Honor and remember 8-6-11." Dog tags are attached to the top.

If you spot it, call the Minneapolis Police Department.