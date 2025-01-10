Security guard shot inside Aldi in Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A security guard is recovering in the hospital after getting shot inside an Aldi store Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at the grocery store, located at 1311 E. Franklin Ave. in Minneapolis just after 8 p.m.

Police say the security guard confronted a man inside the store. At one point during the confrontation, the security guard attempted to use mace. The man then fired several shots, which struck the guard.

Authorities say the man then left the store on foot.

The security guard was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.