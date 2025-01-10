Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard shot inside Aldi in Minneapolis, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 10, 2025
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Jan. 10, 2025 01:15

MINNEAPOLIS — A security guard is recovering in the hospital after getting shot inside an Aldi store Friday night. 

Officers responded to the shooting at the grocery store, located at 1311 E. Franklin Ave. in Minneapolis just after 8 p.m.

Police say the security guard confronted a man inside the store. At one point during the confrontation, the security guard attempted to use mace. The man then fired several shots, which struck the guard. 

Authorities say the man then left the store on foot. 

The security guard was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. 

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.