Inmate, 21, dies amid medical emergency inside Hennepin County Jail, sheriff says
MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators are trying to figure out how a man died Monday inside the Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis.
Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement that a 21-year-old inmate had a medical emergency while nurses were caring for him in the jail's medical room.
Sheriff Witt didn't share the man's name, but said, "my thoughts are with that person's family and friends."
