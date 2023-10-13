Search underway in Crookston after report of motorist crashing into river

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Officials in Polk County say dive teams are searching a river for a vehicle and possible occupant in Crookston Friday morning.

According to the county sheriff's office, deputies and Crookston police officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to Houston Avenue and South Broadway. They were responding to a witness report that a motorist left the roadway near the north side of the Red Lake River bridge and entered the river.

When responders arrived, they "located damage consistent with the report," officials said.

The Grand Forks County Dive Team was called in to assist in the search for the vehicle.

"Vehicle and occupant information are currently unknown," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Other agencies that responded include the Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Area Ambulance.