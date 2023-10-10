Search continues for missing boater on Cedar Lake in Wisconsin

CEDAR LAKE, Wis. — Authorities are still searching for a man who went missing on a western Wisconsin lake Monday evening.

A homeowner on Cedar Lake called 911 just after 5:30 to report a boat going in circles and a woman yelling for help, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

A passing boat pulled the woman out of the water. She said a man and a dog had been on the boat with her. When the boat was stopped, the dog was found, but the man was not.

Authorities began searching. As of noon on Tuesday, they were still searching.

The sheriff's office said the boat landing at Highway M and 10th Avenue is closed. Boaters are asked to stay off of the lake.